State Road 64 in Gibson County closed due to “police matter”

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says State Road 64 between 350 E to 550 E is closed “for an extended length of time due to a police matter.” Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 4, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: