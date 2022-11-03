GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says the road reconstruction project on State Road 64 in Francisco has been delayed.

Officials say this delay has moved the re-opening date of the road to traffic to late November, depending on the weather. INDOT says crews are hopeful to re-open State Road 64 to traffic before the Thanksgiving holiday. Officials say this reconstruction project has been delayed due to both weather conditions and supply chain issues.

INDOT says drivers are encouraged to continue using the official detour, which is US 41 to State Road 168 to I-69. Officials say local traffic will continue to have access up to the point of closure.