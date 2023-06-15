HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Over a month ago, State Road 66 near the Parkers Settlement in Posey County was closed while crews began construction in the area. Today, that road is back open to the public.

Posey County Emergency Management says that the bridge over Rock Bottom Creek has been removed and replaced.

Traffic had to be detoured along State Road 65 while crews spent weeks finishing the project. We’re told that State Road 68 between Poseyville and New Harmony is still under construction.

UP NEXT: Gov. Beshear claims Kentucky is “far ahead” of Indiana on I-69 ORX