HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A traffic alert was issued for drivers in Daviess County, Indiana.

Around 9:30 p.m., Daviess County dispatchers posted to social media mentioning that the Indiana Department of Transportation closed State Road 257.

Eyewitness News spoke with dispatch officials, who tell us the road was closed down due to rainwater.

Officials did not have an estimated time for when the road is expected to be reopened to the public.