State to audit Evansville Parks Department over ‘inappropriate’ invoices

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Indiana State Board of Accounts will be auditing Evansville Parks and Recreation amid an investigation into the department. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke had asked Evansville Police to investigation the parks department after two invoices were determined to be “out of the ordinary.”

The State Board of Accounts will be in town next week to begin the audit. There is no timeline for how long this will take; we’re told it could weeks or months to complete.

Mayor Winnecke had previously said the city planned to bring in an independent outside auditor to vet the invoices, but since the board of accounts will be doing the same thing, they’ve decided not to bring in an independent auditor.

During the investigation, Brian Holtz resigned as parks board director. Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer is interim director. At the first parks board meeting since Holtz’s resignation, Schaefer said he doesn’t expect there to be any interruptions to park services.