Statue debate continues across western Kentucky

(WEHT)- Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. says no decision on the statue of a Confederate soldier outside the old county courthouse has been made as petitions on each side of the issue continue to gain support.

More than 6,700 people have signed a petition calling for the statue’s removal, while more than 4,400 people signed a competing petition asking county leaders to keep the statue.

Meanwhile, Rhondalyn Randolph of the Owensboro NAACP chapter says she spoke with Daviess County Judge Executive Al Mattingly about moving a Confederate statue from the historic county courthouse to another site.

(This story was originally published on June 19, 2020)

