Statue debate continues in Hopkins County

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)- A pair of dueling petitions regarding the fate of a Confederate soldier statue outside the old county courthouse continue to grow.
As of Friday afternoon, more than 6,300 people signed a petition to remove the statue, while more than 4,000 people want the statue, which was built in 1908, to stay.
The news comes as a Kentucky Commission voted to remove the statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis from the State Capitol. The statue will go to a historic site in southern Kentucky.
(This story was originally published on June 12, 2020)
