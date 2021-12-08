Stay alert – Black ice troubles the Tri-State

INDIANA (WEHT) — The first snowflakes of the season created some hazardous conditions in parts of the Tri-State.

Officers responded to several slide-offs and accidents Wednesday morning due to black ice across Pike and Daviess Counties in Indiana.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department says they received calls about 3 separate slide-offs in the county, but no injuries were reported.

A jackknifed semi-truck on a bridge did shut down portions of the southbound lanes of I-69 in Pike County. The southbound lanes were closed for about two hours, and no injuries were reported.

When winter weather affects the roads, INDOT reminds drivers to stay well below the posted speed limit and leave plenty of room between cars.

As for black ice, they say, “Roads that seem dry may actually be slippery – and dangerous. Take it slow when approaching intersections, off-ramps, bridges or shady areas – all are hot spots for black ice. Remember, Ice and Snow, Take it Slow.”