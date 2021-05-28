Staycations or vacations? Tri-Staters prepare for Memorial Day weekend

(WEHT)- Last year, Tri-Staters like John and Jessica Mason bucked the trend by traveling around Memorial Day, during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the Masons will be among the 34 million Americans driving to celebrate the unofficial start of summer according to AAA. John Mason says he can’t wait to hit the beach in Florida but the AAA also says the increased demand for gas as Memorial Day approaches is causing prices to increase, averaging nationally around $3 per gallon.

For travelers like the Masons, that’s just the price to pay for holiday fun. For Tri-Staters opting for a staycation, many local pools are opening for the season this weekend, albeit with cooler temperatures.

Burdette Park Director Jerry Grannan says they are unveiling several new features at the aquatic center when it opens Saturday morning. Grannan says the features will accompany many of the familiar favorites at the center.

Grannan says anyone looking to rent any of the west side center’s cabins are out of luck. He notes that cabins are typically rented out a year in advance and will be full all weekend, but he says he hopes to see familiar and new faces at the center over the holiday weekend.