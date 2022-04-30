EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After missing a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, EVSC’s STEM Fest has come back for its fifth event!

Students experienced hands-on science, technology, engineering and mathematics activities from over 40 booths. The event had activities for children of all ages including a special preschool STEM room for the youngest of learners.

“The New Tech STEM Fest is a unique, free event hosted by the students, staff and parent group of EVSC New Tech High School,” said a spokesperson for the event. “We partner with area businesses, organizations, and universities to bring STEM activities to our Lynch Road campus.”

The event ran Friday for local students and Saturday for the rest of the public at New Tech High School.