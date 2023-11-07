EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Democrat Stephanie Terry will be the next mayor of Evansville, doing so in historic fashion, becoming the city’s first black mayor, as well as Evansville’s first female mayor. Terry defeated republican Natalie Rascher and libertarian Michael Daugherty in the election.

During her victory speech, Terry stressed the importance of working together with other city officials to move Evansville forward. Terry says the election results show that the residents of Evansville are ready for change.

“It says Evansville is ready for something different. And, again, I hope I am going to serve this community well.” Terry adds, “I’ve invested in this community and serving for the last 12 years, and their vote speaks to the fact that we want somebody who is going to be for all people, and that’s what I hope to do.”

Terry also says she is proud to accomplish a historic victory in this race.

“It feels amazing,” says Terry. “I’ve watched other women all over this country rise up in positions like this, and I had to believe for myself that I could do just the same. So I’m excited that Evansville, again, has invested in me and that they’ll hopefully work alongside me to ensure, again, that we make meaningful progress for the betterment of all people of the community.”

Terry says she received a congratulatory call from Natalie Rascher, who wished Terry well.