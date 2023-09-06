HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A multi-agency investigation into a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization leads to an arrest.

According to a police affidavit, an investigation that began in May revealed that the organization was sending shipments of fentanyl and methamphetamine to addresses in western Kentucky and southern Indiana through the United States Postal Service and other parcel delivery companies.

Through the use of an undercover DEA agent that infiltrated the organization, investigators have been able to purchase and seize large amounts of meth and fentanyl over the last few months. In late August, the agent began arranging orders through a supplier based in Mexicali and eventually convinced a courier allegedly working for the organization to come to the Evansville area for a delivery.

Following a brief exchange between the undercover agent and the alleged courier at the Holiday Inn Express on Pearl Drive, authorities say they took both men into custody without incident and seized roughly 70,000 fentanyl pills that were kept in a dog kennel in plastic bags.

The suspect has been identified as Javier Moreno-Garibaldi. In speaking with DEA Task Force Officers, Garibaldi admitted that he knew the kennel contained drugs but assumed it was cocaine, not fentanyl. He is being held at the Henderson County Confinement Center on a federal hold pending criminal complaint.