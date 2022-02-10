KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Stock up on snacks at Kroger this weekend and add a little something to your cart to help out your local domestic violence shelter!

On February 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., a statewide goods drive benefitting survivors of domestic violence and their families in shelters throughout Kentucky is happening. Hosted by First Lady Britainy Beshear and the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence, in partnership with Kroger, Shop and Share has raised over $5 million worth of groceries and supplies for thousands of domestic violence survivors and their families.

People who shop in-store on February 12 can access the list of items needed by their local shelters by visiting the volunteer table at participating Krogers or by scanning a QR code displayed on signs at their store’s entrance. To find online lists of what your local domestic violence shelter needs, please visit this website.