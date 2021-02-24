Stolen car suspect facing new charge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville man shot in the shoulder by police last week is facing a new charge after a court appearance Wednesday.

Anthony Sapp, 38, now faces a charge of being an habitual offender, on top of the four felonies stemming from Thursday’s shooting and arrest.

Police accuse Sapp of stealing a car, then trying to run over a plain clothes detective with it.

The court set Sapp’s bond at $25,000 with a condition of home detention.

