Stolen car suspect facing new charge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville man shot in the shoulder by police last week is facing a new charge after a court appearance Wednesday.

Anthony Sapp, 38, now faces a charge of being an habitual offender, on top of the four felonies stemming from Thursday’s shooting and arrest.

Police accuse Sapp of stealing a car, then trying to run over a plain clothes detective with it.

The court set Sapp’s bond at $25,000 with a condition of home detention.

(This story was originally published on February 24, 2021)