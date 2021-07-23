Stolen car found in the Ohio River

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Three cars were found in the Ohio River near the Dogtown Boat Ramp on Friday.

A boater reported that he hit something with his boat, and he used his fish finder to see what it was. He said he saw what he believed was a car. The Evansville Fire Department came and confirmed there was a car in the river, and also located two other cars in the river.

One car was pulled out of the river but there are no plans to remove the other two cars found in the river. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says the recovered car was reported stolen and detectives are investigating.