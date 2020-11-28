Stolen vehicle recovered after traffic stop

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) While on patrol around 3:30 p.m. Friday, officers located a stolen vehicle.

Police conducted a traffic stop at the Circle K on West Columbia Street. They say the driver then fled on foot but was taken into custody after a short pursuit. Both passengers were also taken into custody.

During the course of the investigation, officers found two handguns.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Adriean Adams of Evansville, has been charged with auto theft, possession of a handgun without a license, resisting arrest, and failure to appear.

19-year-old Jamaarion Buckner of Evansville is charged with possession of a handgun without a license and failure to appear.

Both were taken to Vanderburgh County Jail.

(This story was originally published on November 28, 2020)

