Stolen wooden crosses returned to Tell City VFW post

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – An update now to a story we brought you last week of flags, crosses and other items taken from a VFW Post’s trailer in Tell City. Some of the stolen items were found in Owensboro this week.

While police continue searching for whoever was responsible for the theft, post members say they’re thankful to get some of their items back.

“A lady from Owensboro said she found some crosses, and didn’t know whose they were,” said Darrell Harper, VFW Commander of Funeral Details. After getting that call Tuesday, he said the nearly forty crosses found in the 800 block of Poindexter Drive, most still intact. Bonnie Stanton tells Eyewitness News she found them after a friend pointed them out, and she called the VFW post. Members confirmed they were theirs after matching names on those crosses to copies of their records.

“We had a lot of literature on it, but that was stolen too. But I got a copy ofF of our mayor, he had a copy from the historical society,” Harper recalled.

Related Content VFW asking for help after flags, other items stolen from trailer

“It was going to be a long drawn out period getting them made and everything. We wouldn’t have found those crosses if we hadn’t found some of the names, from the Civil War especially,” adds Dan Tapley of the VFW Post Memorial detail.

The crosses, which were in a trailer along with two boxes of American flags, service flags and a wreath, were taken late last month and found empty in Owensboro. No official word on if any arrests were made. Harper says people have been donating money to help them cover the cost of buying more American flags for their Memorial and Veterans Day displays if they aren’t recovered. But he’s glad some of the stolen items have been found.

“It’s a big relief getting the crosses back,” Harper said.

Post members also say they’re still working to replace the American flags that were also taken last month, and they hope to have that done by Memorial Day Weekend.

(This story was originally published on February 25, 2021)