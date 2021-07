VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) A long-time popular Vanderburgh County eatery closes up shop. Stoll’s Country Inn has shut its doors and a sale sign is on the building.

The restaurant is located off HWY-41, just south of I-64. Stoll’s has been serving the area for many decades with a homestyle American buffet and gift shop.

Eyewitness News tried to contact the owners of the restaurant but we have not heard back.