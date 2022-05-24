EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — 90’s alt-rock titans Stone Temple Pilots were scheduled to play in Evansville tonight, but that performance will no longer be happening. The band shared a message on social media explaining why they were dropping off the rest of Halestorm‘s tour.

“During routine Covid-19 testing, we have discovered that a member of our touring party has tested positive,” said the band on Facebook. “Out of an abundance of caution, we must regretfully cancel the remaining shows on our tour with Halestorm.”

The 5 shows STP won’t be performing at includes Evansville, Tulsa, Deadwood, Moorhead, and Missoula. According to the group, Halestorm and Black Stone Cherry will still be performing at the Ford Center as scheduled.

“Thank you to everybody who has come out to see a show, and an extra special thank you to Halestorm. We’ll be back out there as soon as we can,” the band says.