EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Believe it or not, blowing grass onto the street is actually a violation of Evansville’s municipal code. According to officials, the reason behind it is because grass clippings can make their way into storm sewers, causing clogs that prevent surface waters from draining properly.

Not only is it a city violation, clippings can also create a hazard to motorists, especially motorcycles, by reducing surface traction. Always blow or sweep grass clippings towards properties and not onto city streets.

Officials say leaving them on the street could lead to fines. If you see a problem, you’re encouraged to report it at evansvillegov.org.