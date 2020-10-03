Storage unit repo leads to marijuana arrest

HOPKINS CO, Ky (WEHT) Around 11 a.m. Friday, deputies were dispatched to a disorderly conduct call made by Joel Griffith in Dawson Springs.

Griffith explained he was trying to repossess a storage unit from Robert Plunkett when Plunkett told him he needed to take his marijuana plants out first.

Upon Deputy Arnold’s arrival, he was giving permission by Plunkett to enter the backyard, where Plunkett then went inside the storage unit and brought out the marijuana plants in two large trash bags.

Plunkett was arrested and taken to the Hopkins County Detention Center.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 3, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: