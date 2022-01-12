Stores prepare for accumulating snow

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Shelves may be stocked in some stores now, but that may not be the case as we head into the weekend.

Stores are getting ready for the next accumulating snow.

We are still several days away from the winter weather. But some customers, like Lorraine Jones, is planning ahead. She is stocking up for what this weekend could bring.

“I’ll be buying some salt and a new snow shovel, and maybe some new boots for my kids to play in,” she says.

Salt, snow shovels, eggs, milk, and bread are just a few items stores are stocking up on.

Sureway District Supervisor, Chad Hargrove, says it likely won’t get hectic until the end of the week.

“It will be wild the day before. It normally is- especially when folks get off work and they want to get their stuff and get home,” he says.

Over the next couple days, Hargrove says they will be ramping up their help to make sure they have plenty of workers to take care of customers.