Stores prepare for last holiday shopping push

(WEHT)- After new data from the U.S. Department of Commerce showed consumer shopping dropped 1.1 percent in November, despite a 22 percent increase in online sales on Black Friday, it’s proving to be crunch time for businesses in the days leading up to Christmas.

Melanie Wilkey, an employee at Firefly in Huntingburg, says she’s noticed a change in how people are shopping this year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Obviously, with COVID, it’s been a little bit of a different year, not as great as last year but still good, a lot of people have been doing online shopping, we still have had quite a few people in the store Melanie Wilkey

Still, Wilkey says she still believes in brighter days ahead for businesses once the COVID-19 pandemic ends. In Newburgh, employees and vendors at Traderbaker Vendor Mall like Randy Hamblin and Tracy Wittmer say they’ve seen an increase in shoppers recently, with Christmas just less than a week away.

And for shoppers who still haven’t completed their holiday shopping, stores in the area will be open until the holiday.

(This story was originally published on December 20, 2020)

