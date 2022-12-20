HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – As the first major Winter storm of the season looms, grocery stores are preparing to handle the increased number of shoppers for both the impending storm as well as the holiday weekend. One store we spoke to on Evansville’s east side says they have seen more customers than normal today compared to this point a year ago. With those numbers expected to climb, stores are hoping to keep shelves stocked for the combination of winter storm shoppers and last-minute Christmas purchases.

A manager at Sureway grocery store near the US 41 strip in Henderson says the flow of shoppers has been steady, and no issues with inventory. Shoppers we spoke to say they have noticed increased volume in the store ahead of the wintry weather.

“Yes I have noticed a lot of them. I sure have,” says William Johnson. “I’ve seen a lot of people stocking up. A lot of people today.”

Shopper Carlos and his daughter Serenity were purchasing items to sustain their family through the holiday weekend.

“Water is my main thing,” says Carlos, “making sure we have plenty of water, plenty of warm stuff, get stuff we can go ahead and prepare in case the lights go out, and canned foods.”