Stores prepare for winter storm surge amid supply chain shortages

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – With the ice potential knocking on our doors, you will want to make sure you have everything you need in case of an emergency. But, will the stores have all that you need? Stores began seeing an increase in shoppers nearly 2 full days ahead of the potential ice storm, with some stores in our area dealing with supply shortages outside of any winter weather surge.

While bare shelves have been seen across the Tristate, Sureway grocery store in Henderson has seen things go in a more positive direction during the supply chain disruptions.

“Actually no, quite the opposite to be honest with you,” explains Sureway Store Manager Robert Gendron. “They’re starting to build back up and get products in here, which is a good thing.”

Shoppers also flocked to the Rural King on Evansville’s east side, where popular purchases included ice melt salt, generators, and snow scrapers and shovels. In fact, a store employee confirmed to Eyewitness News their location was completely out of generators prior to the ice storm moving in.

One Rural King shopper, Michele Murry, got an early start with her winter storm preparations, and encourages everyone in the path to use caution and sound judgement when it comes to dealing with the snow and ice.

“It’s especially well for me because I live really close to work,” explains Murry. “So all those that don’t live close to work, please be safe. Stay on someone’s couch, ride to work with someone, be prepared.”