Stores see limited supply with final surge before Winter storm

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A final push of shoppers left some shelves bare in Evansville stores. Just 24 hours after first visiting Rural King on the East side, ice melt was completely sold out, along with generators and snow shovels.

Assistant Manager Caleb Buscher says there was a visible increase in the number of shoppers as the Winter storm approached. The lack of supplies, he says, forced some customers to become a bit more resourceful.

“I’ve got people using water softener salt at this point, we sold one of those a while ago,” says Buscher.

One shopper, Danny Spindler, told us he has lived through several storms and does not feel worried heading into this ice event.

“At this point in my life, I’m going to live my life whether we have a storm or snow or covid or whatever,” explains Spindler. “Life’s too short not to, in my opinion.”

Pam Patton of Evansville, on the other hand, tries to plan ahead every Winter with various supplies she may need. Not only have bare shelves impacted customers, but a lack of some pet foods left Patton scrambling.

“I’ve run into issues like that before, where I shop ahead and they’ve been out of things still and they’ve been out of things in the stores, as well. Got to take care of the animals too!”