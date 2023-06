HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Crews closed a busy highway in Daviess County, Indiana, after a storm rolled through the area.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, INDOT officials shut down US Highway 231 at the Crane exit of I-69 and US Highway 231 at State Road 58.

We’re told the roadway may be closed for an extended amount of time due to storm damage.

Eyewitness News will update this article as soon as we hear that the highway is back open.