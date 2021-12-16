Storm sirens to be limited to weather alerts in Warrick County

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) Although they’re currently used to alert volunteer fire departments of an emergency call, Warrick County storm sirens will be limited merely to weather alerts soon.

According to councilman Ted Metzger, the EMA advisory board has now voted to make this change as non-weather use has led to confusion across the county. The change will begin at the start of the new year.

County officials would like to remind Warrick County residents that there is a free “Code Red” app that can alert them to nearby emergencies and indicate what type of emergency there is.