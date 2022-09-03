SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) — If you were planning on going to Splashin’ Safari this Labor Day, you may need a slight change of plans.

Holiday World announced the water park will be closed for the remainder of Labor Day Weekend. They say the change comes after storms and flooding hit the area Saturday evening.

“Holiday World will remain open,” park officials posted to Facebook. “If you’d like to visit us still, we’ll be activating the Worry-Free Weather Guarantee automatically.”

They say if your ticket is scanned any day of Labor Day weekend, keep your ticket and it will be valid for a free return visit during the 2022 or the 2023 season.

If you choose not to visit Holiday World this weekend and have a date-specific ticket, park officials say your ticket can be used another day during the 2022 season at no additional charge. You just have to bring it to Guest Relations before you enter the park.