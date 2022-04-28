OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Storybook characters will pay an Owensboro park a visit during an upcoming event.

The Theatre Workshop of Owensboro (TWO) is hosting the Fairy Tale Trail event at Yellow Creek Park in the Jim Lambert Pioneer Village. This event occurs on May 7 and 8, and tours begin at 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5 p.m.

Tickets are on sale through this website, the TWO Box Office, and may be purchased at the gate. The box office can be called at (270) 683-5333. More information can be found here.