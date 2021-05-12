Straight No Chaser coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Tri-State music fans now have another event to add to their calendar.

A cappella group Straight No Chaser will be at the Old National Events Plaza’s Aiken Theatre on December 8, 2021.

Ticket presales begin May 17 for livestream ticket holders, with the general public on-sale happening May 21 at 10 a.m. Central at the Old National Events Plaza Box Office and online at Ticketmaster.com

“We cannot wait for the curtain to come up and for us to see actual fans and not cardboard cutouts. We are so grateful for our fans who invited us into their homes to perform virtually over the last year, but there is no replacing the real thing,” Evansville native and group member Steve Morgan said in a news release.

(This story was originally published May 12, 2021)