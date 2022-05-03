EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Straight No Chaser announced they’re playing 62 shows on their upcoming fall tour and Evansville will be one of them! The chart-topping a cappella group says they will celebrate their 25th anniversary on the tour.

The show will be held at the Old National Event’s Plaza on Tuesday, Dec. 15. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, May 6 at 10 a.m.

According to group member Steve Morgan, Straight No Chaser formed during the 1996-1997 school year at Indiana University as a “way to meet girls.” The group eventually emerged at the forefront of the modern-day a cappella movement and has since garnered more than a billion streams, sold over three million albums and 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide.

“When we started Straight No Chaser as college kids at Indiana University, we never imagined that 25 years later, we’d have two albums certified gold and tour dates around the world,” said group member Walter Chase. “What a ride it has been. It has literally been a dream come true.”

For more information about the group, click here.