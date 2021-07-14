Strassenfest Half Pot ticket sales start Thursday

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Ticket sales begin on Thursday, July 15 for Jasper Strassenfest’s inaugural Half Pot. A booth will be located in front of the Southgate Shopping Center in Jasper.

This new event is in conjunction with the Jasper Strassenfest which will take place August 5-8, with proceeds to benefit local students through the VU Jasper Scholarship Fund.

Tickets can be purchased with cash only during booth hours which are Thursdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. through Sunday, August 1.

The ticket booth will move to the downtown Jasper square on Thursday, August 5, and sales will continue during Strassenfest.

The current pot total as of Wednesday stands just over $14,000.

You must be 18 years of age to participate in the half pot raffle.

Current pot total, license number, rules and regulations can be found online at or on site at the ticket sales booth.