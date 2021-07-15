Strassenfest Half Pot tickets go on sale

JASPER, Ind (WEHT) – Tickets go on sale Thursday for Strassenfest’s inaugural Half Pot event. A booth will be located in front of the Southgate Shopping Center in Jasper.

Tickets can be purchased with cash only on Thursdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon until 6 p.m. through August 1. The booth will move to Jasper Square August 5, where sales will continue for the duration of Strassenfest.

A single ticket is $5, or you can get three for $10. $20 will get you 20 tickets, or you can get 50 tickets for $40.

The current pot total as of Wednesday stands just over $14,000.

For more information visit jasperstrassenfest.org/halfpot.