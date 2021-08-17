Strassenfest half pot winner comes forward

JASPER, Ind – The Jasper Strassenfest Committee announced on Monday evening that a winner has come forward to claim the half pot prize. Steve Brenner of Evansville and his wife Dana met with committee members at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce to claim the $70,555 prize.

In its inaugural year the pot total reached $141,110. A large portion of the proceeds will benefit the Vincennes University Jasper Scholastic Excellence Scholarship Fund to benefit local students. Scholarship includes tuition, laptop and $500 book stipend.

Steve Brenner, said he purchased the ticket from the half pot booth when it was located at the Southgate Shopping Center. Steve is a truck driver and his route takes him to Jasper every weekday. He pulled into the lot after the booth caught his eye, stating that he liked that his purchase would be benefitting a good cause. After purchasing his ticket he discovered that the drawing was to take place on his wife Dana’s birthday. While he joked with her that he had purchased her birthday present, neither imagined that that present would include this amount of money.