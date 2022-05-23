EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Democratic Party held a meeting to place Ryan Stratman on the ballot for Vanderburgh County Commissioner District 2. Stratman currently works as an Associate Manager of Fund Accounting at SS&C.

He is a 2002 graduate of Reitz High School. Stratman has a bachelor’s degree in political science and history, as well as a post-baccalaureate in accountancy from the University of Southern Indiana.

Stratman and his family lives in Northwest Vanderburgh County. His wife Amanda is a EVSC teacher.