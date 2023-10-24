HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with the City of Owensboro have announced several street closures for the annual Trail of Treats on Thursday, October 26.

The road closures include West 2nd Street and Veterans Boulevard from Daviess Street to Frederica. It also includes Allen Street and St. Ann Street. Crews will begin closing the streets at 2:00 p.m. Access to the Daviess Street parking garage will not be impacted during this time. Drivers are advised to proceed carefully through downtown.

The Trail of Treats will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The roads will be reopened after the event.