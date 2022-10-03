HANSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A local Kentucky town is celebrating 150 years.

On October 22, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., there will be a street party celebrating the city of Hanson’s 150th “birthday.” The event is located in Historic Downtown Hanson at Sunset Road.

Organizers say food trucks, crafters, vendors, bounce house, outdoor movies, wagon rides, hot cider, and more will be at the event. Vendor space is free, but organizers recommend for people to text Teresa at 1-828-230-6501 to reserve a space. Volunteers are needed.