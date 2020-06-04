Street to close for demolition of Gabe’s Tower

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) As crews continue to tear down Gabe’s Tower, it’s beginning to impact local streets.

Gabe’s Tower demolition work continues

Beginning Monday, both lanes of East 20th Street from Sweeney Street to Triplett Street and the 1900 block of Sweeney Street will be closed for the tower’s demolition.

The city of Owensboro bought the tower back in September 2019.

Closures are expected to last through June 22.

(This story was originally published on June 4, 2020)