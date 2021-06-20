String of catalytic converter thefts reported in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A string of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Evansville recently.

One victim told police her box truck was stored at East Side Mini storage from Thursday to Saturday and someone stole the convertor from the truck. Police said the suspect cut the lock off a gate to get to the truck.

Another victim said her vehicle was parked in the 2100 block of Rheinhardt Avenue for a few days. When she returned, she noticed the convertor was gone.

Police said a catalytic converter was also stolen from a vehicle at Bandana’s Bar-B-Q on Logan Drive.

Another victim told police she left her vehicle on the side of I-69 because of car troubles. When she returned a short time later, the converter was missing.

If you have any information, call police.