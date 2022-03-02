MUHLENBERG CO, Ky (WEHT) – Fire crews were on the scene of a structure fire for about four hours Tuesday night.

The fire happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the first block of Wright Loop of Luzerne Depoy Road in Greenville.

Arriving crews found a large two-story accessory structure with heavy fire showing. The structure had been built around a cinderblock garage with one foot of space in between, and officials say there was extensive fire load inside both buildings.

The homeowners told firefighters they had just lit a wood stove before they noticed the fire. No one was injured.

The fire is currently under investigation.