Student from Evansville part of award winning team in global carbon removal competition

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A PhD student from Evansville is part of a team that was named a winner of a global carbon removal competition sponsored by Elon Musk.

Steve Adams is the team’s founder and is a student at the University of Oklahoma. His team won a $250,000 award for a research proposal. The award program is part of the $100 million XPRIZE for carbon removal supported by the Musk Foundation.

The team aims to return soil quality to what it was before 1940 and atmospheric carbon levels to what they were in 1990. The money the team just won will help them test the prototype for the $100 million competition.