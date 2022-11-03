EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Mason Harth is a senior at New Tech Institute in Evansville. On Sunday, while he was playing a round at Helfrich Golf Course with two of his friends, a plane made an emergency landing on the course, and Harth and his friends ran to assist the people on board.

Harth said his friends called for help and he went to the pilot to make sure everyone was okay, and stayed until first responders arrived. Harth credited his training as a lifeguard with helping him have the instinct to run in and help.

The FAA said no one was seriously injured in the crash landing.