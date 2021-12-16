Students assisting in tornado relief efforts

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The aftermath of the violent tornado left many in our region asking, ‘How can I help’? Students and staff with Henderson County Schools put that thought into action with a tornado relief drive. The generosity may have been somewhat underestimated and exceeded the goals of Wes Alexander, Transportation Director with HCS.

“I was out at the schools and saw the amount of donations and, okay, we may need two buses! And they were both jam-packed full, the kids were helping load it. And the outpouring is still overwhelming to me, just how much this community cares.”

The donations held at the old National Guard Armory in Henderson have been delivered to communities in need of disaster assistance, such as Mayfield, Princeton, Nebo, Earlington, Dawson Springs and Bremen. The drive, also coordinated by the Henderson Police Department, received assistance from all around the region.

“I think it speaks for this whole region that we’re all willing to pitch in,” explains Henderson Police Chief Heath Cox. “And when we see somebody in need, which is what Christmas is all about and what being a good person is all about, when you see somebody else hurting, what can you do?”

Cox says his department is in constant communication with the communities regarding their current needs so they will receive what they need at exactly when they need it. Donations will likely continue to pour in at least into the weekend. Beyond that, Cox says donations will be held at the Armory, and delivered on an as-needed basis.