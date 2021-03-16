Students build sheds at Habitat for Humanity homes

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – A group of Hopkins County students put down their tablets and picked up their hammers today to help Habitat For Humanity.

Madisonville North Hopkins High students are building a new addition at a Habitat home.

It may look like they’re only building a shed, but these students are building much more.

“We enjoy helping our community and those around us, whether it’d be something small or something like this,” said Skyler Burton, a senior at MNHHS. He’s done construction as a side job before. His main job today is building the shed a family moving in to this habitat home on Martin Luther King Junior Way will use.

“It’s a great feeling to be able to help those kinds of people. Everybody wants to help those around us,” he said.

They’re building sheds as part of their Agriculture Structure and Design class at Madisonville North Hopkins High in partnership with Habitat for Humanity.

“It’s really good for them to get that exposure so that they have a tie to Madisonville,” said teacher Brian Welch. Welch also says they’re also building up their math skills, using what they learned in the classroom out in this real world scenario.

“Something as simple as figuring out how many shingles for the roof, they’re going to have to get that, they’re going to have to do an algebra formula to see bundles of shingles they’re going to need for this project,” Welch explained.

“Throughout this entire project, I learned so much stuff, whether it’d be building a roof, or maybe the siding of a house, just different things about measurements,” adds Burton.

And they’re building something helping others.

“If you go through all of your 12 years of education, some people are like, ‘I can’t wait to go to college, leave this town, never come back,’ these kids can drive down this street, point to this house, and say, ‘I built with that family right there when they see that shed,” says Welch.