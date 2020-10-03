Students can “Breathe” virtually this fall

Madisonville, Ky (WEHT) Class offerings have been expanded for the Fall 2020 session of the Breathe Youth Arts Program, which offers virtual workshops in addition to in-person classes, for grades 5-12.

Breathe is a youth development program that fosters artistic expression, leadership, and social skills using yoga, music, dance, and visual arts. They also offer individual, group, and family counseling.

Students can register for classes at LightofChance.org.

Breathe will be utilizing Google Classroom and Google Meet for their virtual students. The following is the schedule for virtual classes:

Yoga: Monday 4:15 pm-5:15 pm

Music: 4:00pm-5:00 pm

Dance: 4:00 pm-5:00 pm

Visual Arts: 4:00pm-5:00pm

Precautions for in-person classes include temperature checks before students enter the building and a mask requirement for all students, teaching artists and staff. The following is the schedule for in-person classes for the Madisonville location at 18 North Main Street:

Yoga: Mondays 4:15 pm-5:15 pm

Music, Dance, Visual Arts: Tuesdays and Thursday 3:30 pm-6:00 pm

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 3, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: