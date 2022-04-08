EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Schools from the area sent fourth and fifth graders into battle at the Evansville National Guard Armory. They were armed with books and their knowledge.

Twelve teams from seven schools participated in the sixth annual Battle of the Books on April 7 and 8. The teams and schools were:

Evansville Day School Bookaneers.

Evansville Day School Bookworms.

McCutchanville Ares.

McCutchanville Atremis.

McCutchanville Athena.

McCutchanville Poseidon.

Good Shepard Catholic School Rams.

Stockwell Book Hackers.

Stringtown Page Turners.

West Terrace the Page Turners.

West Terrace Reading Weirdos.

Yankeetown Book Nerds.

Each team had to read a list of 30 books that included categories of fiction, nonfiction, poetry, graphic novels and picture books. Each book was given a number and each student had a list of the numbered books.

There were four battles on April 7 and two battles on April 8. All of the battles except the fourth battle were in the format of “In which Battle of the Book…” with the answer being the number of a book. The fourth battle was a special round where students had to write the title, author and illustrator of the book for the answer.

Teams were allowed to contest answers if they thought their answer was correct but it was not the answer on the answer sheet. The battle was friendly as teams would cheer for other teams as they obtained the right answer.

The Readers’ Celebration took place after the battle was finished. Students paraded around the gym in the armory as they held up signs and yelled school cheers with their team names.

Yankeetown Book Nerds won the battle with McCutchanville Ares coming in second. The Stringtown Page Turners finished third and the West Terrace Weirdos finished fourth.

The top two teams were awarded medals and a book. The winners participated in a for-fun Readers’ Celebration battle when they had to answer out loud free response questions from the books.

Each team and school wore t-shirts in different colors that were designed by the winner of the t-shirt design contest who was fifth grader Morgan Fontenot at Stringtown Elementary. Morgan and her team won free t-shirts for the competition and she was awarded a trophy during the Readers’ Celebration.

Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana and Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators member Julia Starr judged the t-shirt contest. Her work can be viewed on her website at www.illustrationswithjulia.com.

Two bikes were donated by a parent a random number generator was used to pick the two winners. The winners were Kaela Huber and Carleigh VanMeter from Good Shepherd Catholic School.

Bubble and pencils were donated to all students by Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library. All coaches, teachers, students and volunteers were thanked.

Volunteers from Altrusa of Evansville, Women’s Club of Newburgh, an SCBWI critique group, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Kaiser and some friends and parent volunteers helped make the event possible.





