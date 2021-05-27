Students help build Evansville Habitat home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Habitat for Humanity dedicated it’s 535th home in Evansville Thursday.

What’s so special about this home is that students from the Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center helped build it.

The home owner said she’s excited to move in after all of the hard work put in.

She says she had to put in 300 hours of “sweat equity.”

“It was very exciting to you know, meet new people and learn different stuff, financial, more about financial education,” said Brandi Jones.

She hopes to move in -next month.