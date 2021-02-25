Students in Hopkins County ready to return to class to see their friends

HOPKINS CO., Ky (WEHT) It wasn’t officially back-to-school day in Hopkins County, but for some students sure it felt like that way.

For nearly a year, students have been learning on a hybrid schedule with in classroom instruction for two days and then virtual learning for two days. Earlier this week, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recommended all schools districts in the state expand in-person classes by March 1.

With signs of coronavirus positivity rates going down and updated CDC guidelines for schools, officials felt safe to bring back students on a four day in person classroom instruction.

Students will go to class Monday and Tuesday, with deep cleaning on Wednesday, and return to class Thursday and Friday.

“Teachers, they want to be in the building. That’s what the school building is for and without teachers and students in it, it’s just a building,” said principal Matt Melton, “So, they’re ready to have kids back, they’re ready to see them, talk with them, interact with them and plus it makes it easier on the teacher and student when they’re in the same classroom together, so the teachers are very excited.”

The school is allowing students to stay virtual if they prefer. Many students say they want to be back in the classroom with their friends.

(This story was originally published on February 25, 2021)