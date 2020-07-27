Students in Posey County receive free school supplies

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – As many teachers are grabbing supplies, students in Posey County got free backpacks today.

The 10th annual event for Family Matters of Posey County provides K-12 students with a backpack for each student. Volunteers help fill the bags with supplies like pencils and paper.

“There are a number of families in the community that don’t have the funds to go out and buy the materials that are necessary, so we’ve got the basic materials that they need to start the school year,” said Executive Director Beth Russell.

The organization said they expect to give away about 450 backpacks to students this year.

The giveaway helps students get back on track for the new school year even if they cannot afford supplies.

